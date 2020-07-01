COVID-19 affected cops return to duties

By SM Bilal Updated: July 01, 2020, 12:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: As many as 60 Police officers of West and East zone and working in different police stations in Hyderabad city Police have returned to duties after they turn out to be the conquerors of Covid19.

They have set examples for others and they exhibited courage and followed the principles of SOP of Covid19 during their quarantine period.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar congratulated them for their successful recovery and joining back for duties, he honoured them with a certificate and a small gift. Later Police commissioner told that we are very happy to welcome our Department Heroes.

The police department system never fails, Hyderabad has fewer cases in compared to other major cities in the country. Anjani Kumar extended thanks also to the family members of the police.

He advised City police’s efforts to combat Corona stand out in history, after conquering the corona, use masks, sanitizers and physical distance shall also be maintained.

Categories
Hyderabad
