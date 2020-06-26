COVID-19 affected persons under home isolation in GHMC

By SM Bilal Published: June 26, 2020, 12:19 pm IST

Hyderabad: Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar informed that as per the government guidelines allowing Covid-19 positive cases to be in home isolation, so far, 2,192 positive cases were in home isolation.

He informed that GHMC, along with Police and Health Departments, were coordinating in implementation of the Government guidelines.

Earlier barricading was being done at containment areas and at affected apartments but at present, containment was being done to the particular isolation home only. The health condition of home isolation persons was being monitored twice daily through phone from Control Room.

Lokesh Kumar told that in case of emergency, the isolated persons could now be easily shifted to hospital for treatment whereas previously it was difficult because barricading the area caused delays.

