COVID-19: All cab, RTC drivers to be vaccinated by Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all Road Transport Corporation (RTC), auto drivers, and maxi-cab drivers from June 3 onwards. The drive will cover 10,000 persons per day, and will be held in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, and in other district headquarters.

The decision to undertake such a drive was decided during a meeting held by state finance minister T. Harish Rao and Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. A review of the vaccine stock and allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine quota by the government of India was also taken, said a press release from the Telangana government on Monday.

Harish Rao has also instructed concerned officials to persuade the central government to allocate more vaccine doses to Telangana. He also reviewed the procurement of medical equipment, oxygen supply, storage units and discussed preventive measures in anticipation of 3rd wave COVID-19 impact.

Prior to this, the state government alos undertook a vaccination drive for other groups, including journalists in the GHMC area. More than 1.4 lakh people in the districts of Telangana will be administered the COVID-19 vaccination, Somesh Kumar had said last week, as part of the ongoing special vaccination drive taken up by the state government.

Kumar, during an inspection in the city, had stated that 32 centres have been set up in the city across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area as part of the programme. The previous drive was initiated after a high-level meeting was held few days ago and it was decided to take up vaccination for all the LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana shops owners, liquor shops staff, and non-vegetarian market staff.