COVID-19: Anandaiah’s ‘miracle’ medicine distribution begins in AP

Nellore: The formal distribution of the Krishnapatnam-based Ayurvedic practitioner Anandaiah’s ‘miracle’ medicine to cure COVID-19 was launched by YSCRP MLA from Sarvepalli, Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that they would distribute the medicine to 2000 to 3000 people every day. He hailed the services rendered by Anandaiah and urged the people to take this medicine along with the prescribed Allopathy medicines.

Reddy exuded confidence there were no side effects with the medicines of Anandaiah.

Further, he said that the COVID-19 patients should use the medicine in red packet and those who want to prevent the contraction must take the medicine in blue packet. “Distribution to people in other districts would commence soon,” Reddy said.

The Andhra Pradesh government last Monday permitted the use of Anandaiah’s herbal medicine in curing mild to medium COVID-19 infection. The decision to approve the usage was considered after taking into account the findings of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences.

However, the government kept on hold its decision on the eye drops that claimed to be life saving for those with dangerously low levels of oxygen.