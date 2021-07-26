COVID-19: AP logs 1,627 new cases, 17 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh added 1,627 fresh cases to its coronavirus tally which rose to 19,56,392 on Monday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 2,017 Covid-19 infected persons got cured in the state, while 17 more succumbed, the latest bulletin said.

The gross recoveries now touched 19,21,371 and deaths 13,273, the bulletin said.

The active caseload has reduced to 21,748.

Chittoor logged 357 fresh cases, East Godavari 284, Prakasam 235, SPS Nellore 216, Kadapa 126, West Godavari 110 and Krishna 103 in 24 hours.

While Guntur added 81 and Visakhapatnam 57, four other districts logged less than 30 new cases each, with Vizianagaram registering just four, the lowest daily addition in a district in as many months.

Chittoor and Krishna reported five fresh Covid-19 deaths, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam two each, Kadapa, SPS Nellore and West Godavari one each in a day.

Six districts did not report any fresh death.