COVID-19: AP registers 809 new cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh recorded 809 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,160 recoveries and 10 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The total positive coronavirus cases now climbed to 20,51,133 and recoveries to 20,25,805, according to the latest bulletin.

The overall toll so far is 14,186.

The state now has 11,142 active cases, the bulletin added.

East Godavari reported 161, Chittoor 153 and SPS Nellore 115 new cases in 24 hours. Six districts logged fresh cases in double digits and four more in single digit, with Vizianagaram adding just one.

Guntur reported three, Chittoor, Krishna and SPS Nellore two each and Srikakulam one fatality in a day.