COVID-19: AP reports 4,169 cases, 53 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 4,169 fresh cases of coronavirus, 8,376 recoveries and 53 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The total positives have now gone up to 18,57,352, recoveries to 17,91,056 and toll 12,416, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 53,880 active cases, it said.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, reported the highest 743 and 659 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Chittoor added 472, Krishna 368, Prakasam 357 and the remaining eight districts registered less than 300 cases each.

For the second consecutive day, Vizianagaram reported the lowest 80 cases.

Chittoor reported seven fresh COVID-19 fatalities, East Godavari and Prakasam six each, Krishna and Srikakulam five each, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and SPS Nellore four each, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari three each, Guntur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram two each in a day.