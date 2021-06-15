COVID-19: AP reports 5,741 new cases, 53 deaths

Amaravati: For the second consecutive day, all 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh each registered less than 900 fresh cases of coronavirus, adding to 5,741 and taking the overall tally to 18,20,134, the government said on Tuesday.



The cumulative COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 12,052, as 53 more fatalities were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.



The state saw 10,567 more patients recovering from the infection, pushing the total up to 17,32,948, the latest bulletin said.



The number of active coronavirus cases have reduced to 75,134 now, it said.



East Godavari and Chittoor districts which reported 831 and 830 fresh Covid-19 cases, respectively, in 24 hours, had 16,428 and 10,684 active cases,highest in the state now.



West Godavari added 703 new cases to its tally and the remaining ten districts logged less than 500 each.



Chittoor continued to report a high number of daily fatalities in AP, adding 12 to its tally in 24 hours.



East Godavari had six, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam four each, Anantapuramu, Guntur and West Godavari three each, Kurnool, SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram two fresh deaths each in a day.