COVID-19: Asaduddin Owaisi asks public to follow lockdown norms

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public to drop their careless approach towards the spread of COVID-19 and take all precautionary measures to eliminate it in its initial stage.

In a video message on the social media he quoted a Quranic verse which says, “Indeed, life is in the hand of Allah. And we all have to die one day.” But it does not mean that one should not take precautionary measures to ward off deadly diseases.

Owaisi quoted a saying of the Prophet which said, “Where there is a plague, do not enter that place. And if the plague is in your place do not leave your place,”

He appealed to the people to stay at homes.

Further he said one should be more careful because this virus is affecting the entire humanity.

Quoting another verse of Quran, he said, “Saving a life of a human is same as saving the life of whole humanity.” He said against the backdrop this verse, “We have to respect the decision of the State to lockdown cities.”

He requested the religious scholars of different schools of thoughts to issue a unified directive to the Muslims on saying or not saying namaz at mosques.

Continuing his message he said, “Wash your hands with soap or sanitizer frequently. Follow distances in social gatherings.”

