COVID-19 awareness campaign launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A month-long coronavirus awareness campaign, to educate the general public regarding the pandemic, has been launched at hospitals, bus stops and railway stations by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Helping Hand Foundation, in partnership with the Telangana health authorities.

Speaking to ANI, Naresh, volunteer, Helping Hand Foundation, “We along with Telangana health authorities have started this awareness programme a few days back. We are letting people know the precautionary measures to be taken and the way to use masks.”

“We are making people aware about the symptoms of COVID-19 such as cold, dry cough, breathing problem, headache. This campaign will continue for one month and our motto is to educate the public and ensure that they are protected from coronavirus,” he added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 21.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infected people in India touched 315 on Saturday as per the ICMR data.

Source: ANI

