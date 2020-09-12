Covid-19: AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik discharged (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 5:48 pm IST
Panaji, Sep 12 : Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik was discharged on Saturday from Manipal Hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19 in August.

“I am feeling well now. After a few days of rest I will be able to start my work,” Naik told reporters after his discharge from the hospital located near Panaji.

Naik was admitted to the private health facility on August 12, after he tested positive for Covid-19. A central team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was monitoring the Union Minister’s health.

Naik, a senior BJP leader is a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa parliamentary constituency.

