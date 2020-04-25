COVID-19 biggest challenge after WWII: Pak FM

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the novel coronavirus pandemic is the biggest global challenge after the World War II that has caused severe difficulties for the whole world.

“The whole world has stopped practically because of the coronavirus,” The Express Tribune quoted Qureshi as saying on Friday while addressing the Pakistani community in the UK via a video link.

He said that efforts were being made to alleviate the plight of Pakistanis stranded abroad.

“Today, the number of Pakistanis stranded abroad has risen to more than 60,000 and is increasing on a daily basis,” said Qureshi.

Elaborating the details, he said that there were capacity issues in quarantining Pakistani nationals coming from abroad.

To support the economy, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan launched relief programme 2020.

The Minister also mentioned the premier’s call for the facilitation of loans to support the economies of developing countries.

“I am happy to say that there has been a very positive response to this demand from the international community and international organisations,” The Express Tribune quoted Qureshi as saying.

According to the federal government statistics, a total of 11,729 people have been infected with the COVID-19, with 248 deaths in Pakistan.

Source: IANS

