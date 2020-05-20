COVID-19: Building housing senior IAS, IPS Officers sealed

Mumbai: A building that houses families of senior IAS and IPS officers has been sealed by BMC. The building is located on Dinshaw Vaccha Road, opposite the Cricket Club of India.

As per the report, the Yashodhan building at Churchgate has been sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.

Sealed building

The civic body declared the building a ‘sealed building’. The body’s letter to building management also mentioned that residents need to be in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

The body asked the management to adhere to containment measures. It also asked management to ensure supply of food and other essential items.

COVID-19 positive case

It may be mentioned that the COVID-19 positive case was reported in the building earlier too.

Meanwhile, BJP corporator Harshita Narwekar said that Civic body will only seal the floor that reported COVID-19 case.

