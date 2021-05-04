Call centers to be set up at govt hospitals, basti dawakhanas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To reach out to those infected with Covid-19, outpatient call centers will be set up in each government hospital, urban health center and basti dawakhana in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This decision has been taken after a high level tele-conference review meeting the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had with officials of GHMC and Health Department.

The Chief Secretary instructed the Zonal Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners to provide kits to symptomatic patients. As per his directive, Covid-19 care centers will be set up in all circles of GHMC. Health teams will be formed with GHMC staff, ANM and at least two Asha workers.

These teams will visit every home in their area to find out who is suffering from fever and other symptoms. They will hand over medicine kits to such patients and advised them how to use medicines. These teams will also monitor the condition of such patients.

The GHMC officials were also directed to undertake a cleanliness campaign in all the government hospitals, urban health centers and basti dawakhans. All these health facilities must be well lit and white washed to maintain hygiene.