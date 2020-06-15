COVID-19 cases in Assam rise to 4,118

Guwahati: The number of coronavirus cases in Assam reached 4,118 after 218 more people tested positive for the pathogen on Sunday, Health and Family Welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Alert ~ 69 new #COVID19+ cases reported. 16 Nagaon, 15 Dhubri, 12 Kamrup, 10 Jorhat, 6 Dhemaji, 4 Udalguri, 3 Kamrup (R), 3 Barpeta,” he said.

Earlier during the day, Sarma said in a series of tweets that 149 more people tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Out of these 149 cases, 54 are from Kamrup, 46 from Nagaon, 13 from Darrang, 10 each from Barpeta and Golaghat, three from Karimganj, two each from Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Baksa and Chirang, and one each from Cachar, Karbi Anglong and Bongaigaon districts, he added.

At present, there are 2,147 active cases in the state.

Sarma further said that 155 people recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from various civil, district and model hospitals across the state.

So far, eight patients have died due to the disease, while 1,960 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, he added.

Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

After inter-state movement through road, rail and air networks was allowed during the lockdown period, Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Sarma said the health department would be conducting 50,000 random tests in Guwahati following the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the city and the state government might consider imposing a lockdown if a sizable number of new cases were detected.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.