COVID-19 cases in Belarus near 300,000

Minsk: Belarus reported 1,073 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total to 297,514, according to the country’s health ministry.

There were 852 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 288,049, the ministry added.

So far, 2,055 people have died from the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Tuesday, 5,025,044 tests for the virus have been conducted across Belarus, including 8,018 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

