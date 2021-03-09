COVID-19 cases in Belarus near 300,000

By Mansoor|   Published: 9th March 2021 10:05 pm IST
Photo: Representational Image

Minsk: Belarus reported 1,073 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total to 297,514, according to the country’s health ministry.

There were 852 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 288,049, the ministry added.

So far, 2,055 people have died from the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Tuesday, 5,025,044 tests for the virus have been conducted across Belarus, including 8,018 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 9th March 2021 10:05 pm IST
Back to top button