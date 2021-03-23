COVID-19: Cases in Hyderabad cross 100 mark first time in 2021

Hyderabad: For the first time in over three months, the city has touched the 100 mark with regard to fresh COVID-19 cases. On March 22, the total number of positive cases reported in Hyderabad was 103. The last time cases were over the century mark was on December 31, when 108 people had tested positive that day.

During the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded 412 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,03,867, and the death toll to 1,674 respectively (March 22), as per the Telangana Health department’s daily COVID-19 bulletin. On the same day, a total of 68,171 samples were tested.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 97,18,833 in Telangana since the pandemic began last year. The bulletin on March 22 also said that 216 people had recovered on that day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,99,042.

In addition to the increase in neighboring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, the sudden increase is attributed to a large increase in the incidence in government schools and residential schools, leading to large clusters of infections.

Also Read Covid-19: Telangana announces closure of educational institutions

On Tuesday, taking cognizance of rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy announced in the state Assembly that all educational institutions will be temporarily shut from tomorrow. Except for medical schools, all other educational institutions will be shut, the minister said. Earlier on Tuesday, the union cabinet decided to open the vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 45 years starting from April 1.