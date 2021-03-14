Covid-19 cases in Moscow top 1 mn

Moscow, March 14 : An additional 1,905 people in Moscow tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the Russian capital’s overall infection tally to 1,000,394, health authorities said on Sunday.

As the Russian capital is witnessing a decline in new cases since the start of mass vaccinations in December 2020, many restrictions have been lifted or relaxed in the city, also the country’s worst-hit region, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin cancelled the obligatory self-isolation for people aged 65 and above as well as those with chronic diseases.

But he called on them to abstain from unnecessary travel and receive Covid-19 jabs.

As of Sunday, Russia’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 4,331,396 and 90,169, respectively.

The caseload is the fourth highest in the world after the US, Brazil and India, while the death toll is the eighth largest.

