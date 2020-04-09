COVID-19 cases likely to reduce from April 10: Eatala

Hyderabad: State Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases in Telangana are likely to be reduced from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, 18 new cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday. A total of 471 people have been infected so far.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the minister said. For the first time since the Markaz cluster came to light, Telangana has reported a dip in COVID-19 positive cases today.

The death toll has risen to 12. A total of 45 have been discharged so far. Currently, 414 patients are receiving treatment in Telangana. Coronavirus sufferers will be discharged in the full state by April 22.

The minister added “We have set up 101 hot spots in Telangana and virus containment efforts are on war footing stage”, All the people are supporting the lock down and due to lock-down only the corona virus cases are under control.

