COVID-19 cases rise to 3,922 in Indore, death toll reaches 163

Indore: The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,922 after 41 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

Two more deaths due to the disease were also reported in the district, taking the toll to 163, he said.

Till Wednesday, there were 3,881 COVID-19 cases in the state’s worst affected district. In the last 24 hours, 41 more people tested positive for the viral infection, raising the count of cases to 3,922, the official said.

Besides, two more persons – an 83-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman – died in different hospitals here in the last 10 days while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

With this, the death toll due to the epidemic in the district has reached 163, he said.

Till now, 2,618 people have been discharged after recovery, he added.

An analysis of the data showed the recovery rate in Indore was 66.75 per cent as on Thursday morning.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 4.16 per cent.

According to the data, the number of new COVID-19 patients has come down recently, but the death rate remains higher than the national average of 2.83 per cent.

Source: PTI

