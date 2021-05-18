COVID-19: City hospital’s license cancelled, 3 others served notices

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday cancelled the license of a hospital in Hitech City to treat COVID-19 patients based on complaints from the public. Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, director, Public Health department said that his department has received 26 complaints about surplus billing in private hospitals so far, and that three hospitals in Hyderabad have been issued show cause notices.

“The hospitals that have been given the show cause notice are located in Secunderabad, Nagole and Basheerbagh,” said Dr. Srinivasa Rao, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. On the current halt on second dose of vaccines for the public, he stated that the drive will resume only after the state receives adequate number of vaccines from the Centre. “Global tenders will be called either tonight or by tomorrow. We have figure which group to prioritise, and we are trying to procure more vaccine doses.” he added.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao also stated that the number of hospital admissions and positive cases per day are also coming down in the state. “Similarly, discharges are also high. Oxygen beds have also increased. Hyderabad, as we all know, is a medical hub. Our city is providing service to people from four other states like Maharashtra, AP and Chhattisgarh. We have expanded services. In government hospitals, there are many vacant beds,” he claimed.

The director of Public Health also cautioned against posting unverified information on social media. “There is a lot of unverified information on social media. This is a societal issue. In these times we should post or forward with a little caution. TV channels, with its background music, are showing Black Fungus as if it is the end of the world. The media plays an important role in such times with regard to disseminating information,” Dr. Srinivasa Rao opined.

Ramesh Reddy, director of medical education (DME) in Telangana, also said that hospitals are writing prescriptions and asking patients to buy any drug. “So we have formed an expert committee, and based on the recommendations. Particular drugs are running short. In the next few days, there will be stocks. The committee will see if patients are really in need,” he added.

Reddy also requested the public to wear masks, even at home, after getting discharged post COVID-19 treatment as well. “Even after getting discharged, please wear masks even in the air. It won’t affect you and I, but for others like diabetic patients or those whose immunity are compromised, please get your sugar levels checked,” he added. The DME also asked the public to take utmost care and watch out for symptoms of the Black Fungus, in case any COVID-19 affected person developed signs later.