Covid-19: CM Uddhav announces night curfew in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has decided to impose night curfew in the state from the night of 28th March.

“In view of the increasing number of corona patients in the state, CM has instructed to impose a curfew in the state from Sunday night (March 28) to avoid congestion, implement some strict measures to curb growing infection & implement it effectively,” the chief minister office said.

It further said that a separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon.

The chief minister also warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol, it said.

“I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients,” Thackeray was quoted as saying.

Maharashtra recorded 35,952 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

The state added over one lakh cases in four days.

