COVID-19: Cognizant shuts Hyd office, techies to work from home

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Cognizant office situated in Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace has asked its employees to work from home, amid corornavirus scare.

The company in an email sent to its associates on Wednesday said that it is shutting its office as an employee of another company in the same building was tested positive for coronavirus (COVI-19). The IT Services provider further stated (in the email) that is closing the office for disinfection and sanitisation.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister objecting the company’s conduct, said “How can the management of the company announce that the employee was COVID-19 positive? How can someone decide to evacuate the entire premises of such a huge building? There is no need for the IT industry of Hyderabad to panic because the health machinery is quite capable of handling any emergency,” he said.

“The software professional who visited Italy and the healthcare worker who came in close contact while treating the COVID-19 positive patient have tested negative. This, however, does not mean everything is fine because there is always a clear and present danger of the virus attacking us at any time,” Health Minister Etela Rajender said here on Thursday.