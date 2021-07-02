COVID-19: Comparison of effectiveness of vaccines against delta variant

New Delhi: Delta variant, also known as a ‘double mutation’ because it carries two mutations, has been detected in 96 countries. The variant is 55 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

The variant has several spike mutations that increase its transmissibility and its resistance to neutralizing antibodies and possibly even vaccines.

Although vaccine makers claim that their products are effective against the delta variant of COVID-19, studies show that the delta variant reduces the level of neutralizing antibodies created by vaccines, Hindustan Times reported.

Vaccines Number of fold reduction in neutralizing antibody level developed due to vaccine Pfizer 7-10 Moderna 7-10 Covaxin 3 Covishield 2

The result of Phase-III trials shows that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine has shown strong neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta (B16172) variant, with immunity lasting at least eight months.

Europe expected to be ‘Delta dominant’ by Aug: WHO

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Europe is expected to be “Delta dominant” by August, adding that increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions have ended a 10-week decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases across the continent.

“Last week, the number of cases rose by 10 percent. This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation, a new variant of concern, the Delta variant, and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by the member states, millions remain unvaccinated,” the WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge said at an online press conference in here on Thursday.

Delta variant in India

In the past few days, India has also witnessed a few cases of delta variant. Many states are taking precautionary steps to contain the spread of the variant.

Amid the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, many states are setting up new pediatric wards as experts have warned that the wave is likely to impact children.

Although India’s daily count of COVID-19 has fallen below 50 thousand-mark, the threat of delta variant and possible third wave persists.