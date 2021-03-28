Covid-19: Congregational prayers may be banned in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In the wake of spike in Corona cases, there is a likelihood of a ban on congregational prayers inside mosques in Saudi Arabia. During the last two months about 400 worshippers in the mosques were found to be Corona positive.

Tests were conducted on those coming to the mosques for prayers. Many worshippers were found to be positive which is worrisome for Saudi authorities.

The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner. There is a likelihood of mosques being closed temporarily due to a spike in new Corona cases.

The Head of the Health Care Department of King Saud University Prof. (Dr.) Nasir Toufiq said in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases the congregational prayers inside the mosques during the holy month of Ramadan might be banned.

Prof. Toufiq appealed to the people to strictly follow the Corona protocol. He said people who have been vaccinated must not be complacent as the cases are increasing among those who have taken the jab.