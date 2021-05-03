COVID-19: Congress spreads awareness among public in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the congress party has taken the initiative to spread awareness among the public

Directions have been issued by the All India Congress Committee to all its district headquarters to distribute free masks among the public.

On the appeal given by the Pradesh Congress President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to all the districts heads and city committee heads, the distribution of free masks took place.

In Hyderabad, Nampally Assembly Constituency in-charge and senior congress leader Feroz Khan and vice-president of Greater Hyderabad congress committee Rashid Khan distributed free masks to the public in several localities. They appealed to the public in order to protect to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Feroz Khan added that the Telangana government had failed in its efforts to control the pandemic. He further added that the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi had warned the central government during the first wave of the pandemic that the second wave will be more dangerous but the central government didn’t paid any attention to it and as a result the public is suffering a lot.

Feroz Khan have said that Telangana CM KCR, his son KTR and other ministers are too affected by the COVID-19. He pointed out the shortage of beds, lack of oxygen supply and ventilators in the government and private hospitals. Feroz Khan and Rashid Khan appealed to the public to follow the covid-19 guidelines and do not depend on any assistance from the government. They also advised the public to take part in the vaccination drive.