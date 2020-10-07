COVID-19 cost HRTC Rs 1,387 crore: HP Transport Minister

Shimla: The COVID-19 pandemic has cost the Himachal Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) about Rs 1,387 crore rupees so far, Himachal Pradesh’s transport minister Bikram Singh Thakur said on Wednesday.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all routes were suspended and over 3,100 buses were off the roads for over six months across the state. This has resulted in a loss of about Rs 1,387 crore. Last year too we had incurred a loss of about Rs 150 crore but this year’s losses have completely ruined the transport business in the region. It is becoming increasingly difficult to pay HRTC employees,” Thakur said.

He further said that the state government had developed standard operating procedures for interstate travel.

“Standard Operating Procedures have been developed for interstate travel, which will be reinstated soon. The department is looking forward to developing more transport activities including the water transport service in reservoirs, rivers and dams in the state,” he said.

He added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the economy of the region. The department has come up with a roadmap to revive the transport economy and tourism industry in the region.”

