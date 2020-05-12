Covid-19 could have serious implications on Lupus patients

Hyderabad: While the life expectancy of a person suffering from lupus differs from patient to patient, in times like these when the World is battling with a deadly virus, it is important that patients with autoimmune diseases stay vigilante of their health condition. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) or Lupus is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, weakening the overall health.

Tips for Lupus patients

Adequate exercise and healthy diet including vitamin C & D

Hand washing as it is, hand sanitisers when outdoors

Face mask

Social distancing

Lupus patients are put on immunosuppressing medications for their disease control. These drugs may put such patients at more risk of contracting infections like Covid-19, especially if their disease is not well controlled or they are elderly or they have other comorbidities. The prescribed treatment protocols for lupus patients may also increase the risk of opportunistic infections or lead to complications. Hence, prevention is one of the most important tools for such patients to fight against Covid-19; and there are some extra steps to consider for people with such compromised immune systems.

Commenting on the precautions a lupus patient must take during these times, Dr Aruna Sree Malipeddi, Consultant Rheumatologist, Continental Hospitals said, “SLE or Lupus affects one in every thousand persons in India, out of which a majority are women! It is estimated that the male to female ratio of people affected by lupus stands at 1:11, and it may be life-threatening disease impacting women in the age group of 15 to 45 years. Based on the global findings, the younger lot could recover from the risk of coronavirus, but those who are in the senior-citizens category and suffering from autoimmune diseases is at high risk.”

“Among lupus patients, it is important to watch out for common symptoms of infection, such as a fever, difficulty breathing, dry cough, chest discomfort. People, who experience any form of sickness, including symptoms of common respiratory conditions, should stay home; and any high-risk symptoms require urgent medical attention,” added DrAruna Sree Malipeddi, Consultant Rheumatologist, Continental Hospitals.

A person with lupus, if tests positive for coronavirus should work closely with their doctor throughout the course of the illness. A person should not stop taking any lupus medications unless a doctor advises it. Suddenly stopping a medication may lead to a flare-up of symptoms, which puts additional stress on the body.

Patients who are already on steroids should not abruptly stop taking them and should discuss with their doctor about the dose. There has been a lot of discussion about hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 and the adverse effects on the heart rhythm. Lupus patients should continue taking the HCQ as advised by their doctor. ACE inhibitors and ARB should not be stopped if they are already on them.

All patients with autoimmune diseases are requested to seek immediate medical advice should they develop any symptoms suggestive of infection and they should not be scared to come to the hospital if the situation warrants. All the hospitals are taking adequate precautions and there is no need to panic.

