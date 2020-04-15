COVID-19: Curve declines in Telangana with only 6 cases

Hyderabad: COVID-19 cases in Telangana have marginally declined on Wednesday with only Six persons tested positive for corona virus. This was from 533 suspected cases that were tested.

According to the Medical bulletin, 8 persons who were under treatment for Corona virus, were discharged on April 15. Further reports of those who are under quarantine government run hospitals, are yet to be recieved.

