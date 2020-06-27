COVID-19 death toll reaches 92 in JK

Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 92 on Saturday after a 70-year-old woman from Baramulla district tested positive for coronavirus following her death, officials said.

The woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir district died at the SMHS hospital here late Friday evening, the officials said.

They said she was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia.

Her sample was taken on Friday and it returned as positive, the officials said

With her death, the death toll in J&K due to COVID-19 has reached 92.

