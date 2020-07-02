COVID-19 death toll rises to 27 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 27 in the state, while the total tally rose to 7,545 with 229 fresh cases, a health department official said.

Two men, aged 49 and 57, succumbed to the disease at the COVID hospitals in Ganjam and Angul districts, he said.

“Regret to inform the deaths of two COVID positive patients, while under treatment in hospitals,” the official said.

Of the 27 deaths so far in Odisha, Ganjam, the worst-hit district, accounts for 15, followed by five in Khurda, four in Cuttack, and one each in Bargarh, Puri and Angul, he said.

Eight other coronavirus patients had died earlier but their deaths were attributed to “non-COVID reasons”, the official said.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 fatality in Bhubaneswar on April 6.

Of the new 229 positive cases, 193 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from other states are lodged for preliminary observation and care, while 36 others were detected as a result of the contact-tracing exercises.

The contact-tracing exercises of the fresh patients are underway, the official said.

The state now has 2,157 active cases, while 5,353 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The fresh cases were reported from 19 districts.

Ganjam recorded the highest of 95 cases, he said, adding that other districts that reported a high number of new cases are Balasore (24), Jajpur (22), Khurda (21), Sundergarh (17), Cuttack (12) and Jharsuguda (10).

A total of 3,994 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, he added.

Following a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Ganjam, the local administration has banned the movement of vehicles in the district till July 31, barring the transportation of agricultural goods and healthcare resources.

“We urge people not to leave their houses. Movement of two-wheelers with authentic identity will only be allowed,” District Collector VA Kulange said.

The district reported 1,567 cases, of which 510 are active.

Source: PTI