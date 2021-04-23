COVID-19 deaths in Delhi

New Delhi: A family receives a deceased body of a relative, who died of COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, outside a mortuary in New Delhi, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: A family receives a deceased body of a relative, who died of COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, outside a mortuary in New Delhi, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)(PTI04_18_2021_000162B) New Delhi: Family members wait to receive the deceased body of a relative, who died of COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, outside a mortuary in New Delhi, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)(PTI04_18_2021_000163B) New Delhi: Family members react after a relative died of COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, outside a mortuary in New Delhi, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma)(PTI04_18_2021_000196B) New Delhi: Family members mourn while performing burial of a person who succumbed to Covid-19, at a graveyard in New Delhi, Monday, April 19, 2021.(PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) (PTI04_19_2021_000165B) New Delhi: Relative react after the death of a family member due to COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, at LNJP hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_20_2021_000050B) New Delhi: Relatives of a COVID-19 victim react outside the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)(PTI04_21_2021_000066B) New Delhi: Relatives of a COVID-19 victim react outside the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)(PTI04_21_2021_000068B) New Delhi: Relatives react after the death of a family member due to COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)(PTI04_23_2021_000072B) New Delhi: Relatives react after the death of a family member due to COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)(PTI04_23_2021_000076B) New Delhi: Cremation of COVID-19 victims at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium, as coronavirus cases surge countrywide, in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_23_2021_000094B)