COVID-19: Denied admission in hospitals, woman died

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman from Talabkatta area of Hyderabad who was suffering from pneumonia fever died due to alleged negligence of several hospital as she was suspected to be covid-19 patient and denied admission.

According to a report, Neha Begum, who delivered a baby only 40 days back was suffering from pneumonia fever and admitted to Osmania General Hospital. She was unable to breathe and suspecting Covid-19 symptom she was tested for the virus twice.

“Though the reports came negative, my sister was denied admission in hospitals,” alleged the deceased’s sister.

According to the family of the victim, she was under treatment in Osmania Hospital for 10 days but as she is not getting proper treatment and her condition is deteriorating day by day. The family decided to take her to another hospital but all have suggested them to shift her to Gandhi Hospital.

The family member then took her to NIMS, they too suggested them to shift Neha to Gandhi Hospital. Later they got permission for entry when the family member showed them her negative reports of COVID-19.

The relatives of the deceased said that the inhumane behaviour of doctors and staff in the hospitals though a patient is not a COVID-19 positive is intolerable.

They demanded a separate department to handle and take strict actions against this kind of medical staffs.

