COVID-19: Do not believe reports on Omicron says director public health

Hyderabad: The Director of the Directorate of the Public Health (DPH) Dr. Srinivas Rao today asked the people of the state not believe the reports on the spread of the new variant of Covid-19 virus, Omicron in the State. He made it clear that the omicron Variant of the virus had not entered in the country so far and added that the cases of omicron were reported in south Africa and Botswana .

Speaking to media persons in the city, he said that the state government would report if any cases of omicron if the variant entered the state. He said that the state cabinet meeting which was held on Sunday, discussed about the omicron variant of the virus.

He said that the chief minister of the state were alerting the health department officials of the state on the issue on regular basis. He said that the central government had imposed restrictions on the passengers of 12 countries of the world.

He also said that they would conduct RTPCR tests on all passengers, who are coming from foreign countries from the midnight of Monday and added that they would send all those who tested Positive to the virus to hospital.

He said that 40 people from the countries, where the omicron variant of the virus was found, tested negative in their tests and added that all the 40 passengers were sent to home quarantine.