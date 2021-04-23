COVID-19: Dr Vijay Yeldandi busts common myths, explains how to stay safe

Hyderabad: Specialist in Infectious Disease and Public Health Dr Vijay Yeldandi who has more than 35 years of experience debunked many common myths related to COVID-19. He also gave tips on how to stay safe amid the pandemic situation.

Speaking to a reporter of siasat.com, the doctor said that the transmission of the virus from one person to another takes place quickly. “In a gathering of 10 persons, the chances of infection transmission increase to 30 percent. If the gathering is of 50 persons, the risk of transmission increases to 90 percent”, he said.

Speaking about the precautionary measures, he said that everyone must follow physical distancing and wear mask. He also suggested people to wear double masks to reduce the risk of infection transmission.

When asked about the treatment of COVID-19, he said that if oxygen level falls below 94 percent, the patient must start taking tablets.

Talking about asymptomatic patients, he said that they do not feel any of the symptoms, however, they have the potential to transmit the infection to others.

Rejecting the famous believes such as drinking warm water or eating eggs are good to keep COVID-19 at bay, he said that there is no evidence about it.

Busting the myths related to the COVID-19 vaccine, he said that all the vaccines available in the hospitals are good and suggested everyone to take anyone of them. He further said that although, some of the persons faced slight issues, it is better to take a vaccine as it reduces the risk associated with COVID-19.