COVID-19: Forest Research Institute, Dehradun shut till March 31

Dehradun: The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has been closed for “all kinds of visits” till March 31 in view of coronavirus.

This comes in the wake of a trainee forest service officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) who returned from an international study tour to Spain recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer had returned from an international study tour to Spain, Finland and Russia along with other probationers on March 11. In all, 62 trainee officers had gone on a study tour of these countries.

This is the first case of novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand. The trainee officer is currently in isolation in hospital.

According to official sources, the Uttarakhand government has declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum number of novel coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).