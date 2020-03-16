COVID-19: GHMC asks eateries to provide sanitizes

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Monday instructed the owners of restaurants, hotels and eatables stores in the city to provide hand sanitizers to its customers.

Making it mandatory in the public spheres, the Commissioner implored that in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the hand sanitizers should be made available, apart from other measures already taken.

Furthermore, Kumar appealed to the citizens to follow safety measures as per the instructions of the Government. According to the Telangana Health Ministry, three COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and those patients have been admitted to the Gandhi Government Hospital’s isolation ward.

SIASAT NEWS