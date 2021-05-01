COVID-19: GHMC to set up isolation centers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to set up isolation centers in the educational institutions and function halls. Every Zonal Commissioner has been directed to select a venue for isolation centers in their respective zones.

With the COVID-19 cases on the rise in the GHMC limits, the government instructed to set up isolation centers in the six zones where the patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can be treated instead of admitting in hospitals.

Every Zonal Commissioner has surveyed the educational institution buildings, banquets halls, and function halls for the purpose. It is being said that the isolation centers will be set up in far off from the localities.

These centers will be equipped with oxygen cylinders and other essential medical requirements. Doctors and other medical staff will be appointed at these centers.

Arvind Kumar, secretary of municipal administration and urban development in a meeting with the Zonal Commissioners and other officials review the arrangements in setting up of the centers in the city.