COVID-19: Hamdard plans clinical trial for immunity booster

New Delhi: Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive, research-based health and wellness organization plans to conduct a clinical trial of its immunity booster medicines to assess its effectiveness against COVID-19. The company has submitted a proposal for required permission from the concerned authorities and the clinical trial will be conducted at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in New Delhi.

The Ministry of AYUSH has invited inputs from AYUSH practitioners and institutions including colleges/ universities, hospitals, research institutes, AYUSH manufacturers, AYUSH association’s etc. to prevent infection from Covid-19. Hamdard Laboratories is working in the same direction and has submitted its inputs to the AYUSH department.

AYUSH ministry’s task force is examining the proposals submitted by AYUSH Institutions. Then, it will be send to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which will register such clinical proposals and evaluate the outcome of studies for clinical efficacy of such products.

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) has a wide range of immunity boosting Unani medicines in its portfolio. Hamdard’s immunity booster products such as Joshina, Joshanda, Kulzum, Infuza and Imyoton enhance the body’s immune system. These are effective herbal remedies for flu, cough and cold particularly in chronic cases.

Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “Covid-19 is a deadly disease which has severely impacted the whole world. Scientists and pharmaceutical companies across the world are working tirelessly to come up with a vaccine that is effective against the virus. Currently, preventive measures are the only way to fight the Coronavirus and having a strong immunity system is one of the ways to minimize the impact of the virus on the body. ]

We, at Hamdard Laboratories, are foreseeing that clinical trials of immunity-boosting Unani medicines will further scientifically establish clinical evidence. Our products are developed with natural formulae that combine the benefits of time tested herbs for strengthening innate immunity which may be helpful in minimizing the impact of COVID-19 virus through the development of specific antibodies.

Effective adjunct therapy will push up innate immune capability and facilitate the development of specific antibodies to fight against Coronavirus infections. We are hopeful that the trials will yield positive results and will help us fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Elaborating on Hamdard’s clinical trial on immunity booster medicines, Dr. Santosh Joshi, Head, Research & Development, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, ‘We truly appreciate the initiatives of Ministry of AYUSH for clinical trials and its emphasis on finding preventive support in AYUSH systems ’. Hamdard has submitted a proposal on two products from its portfolio which are proven to be effective immunity boosters as they are having ingredients with the potential to adjuvant the immunity against Covid-19 infection. Our team is working tirelessly to test multiple formulations and combinations to study their effectiveness and impact on preventing the infection.”

The clinical trials will be carried out on asymptomatic and suspected subjects (due to their exposure with infected patients/in quarantine) to test the efficacy of immunity boosters for preventing and curing the patients. Antibody profiling of the subjects has already been initiated at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR) with ICMR approved kits. RT-PCR testing facility is starting very soon after NABL accreditation.

The trials result will take a couple of months and till then we need to practice social distancing, wear masks, follow a good diet, and stay indoors as much as possible to limit the spread of the virus.”

