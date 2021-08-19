COVID-19: Haryana records 2 fatalities, 25 new cases

Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported two Covid-related fatalities taking the cumulative toll to 9,664 while 25 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,291, a health bulletin said.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Hisar and Fatehabad districts, it said.

Of the news cases, five were reported from Gurgaon, while four cases were from Yamunanagar district among others.

There are 671 active Covid cases in the state, while the total recoveries so far are 7,59,956.

The state’s recovery rate is 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.