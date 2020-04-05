COVID-19: Increase funds to hotspot states: Ahmed Patel

New Delhi: Congress leader Ahmed Patel has demanded that the central government increase disaster risk management funds to states with high number of cases of coronavirus.

“Central government must consider number of Covid-19 cases and hotspots to decide allocation of state disaster risk management fund to states,” he tweeted.

The Congress leader said that under the present situation, states like Delhi, Kerala and Punjab have a large number of positive cases but were receiving very little money from SDRMF.

“I request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to include Covid-19 as a criterion apart from the Finance Commission criteria for disbursement of funds to states,” said Patel.

The Health Ministry on Sunday said 77 deaths had been reported across the country due to coronavirus so far, with the total cases up to 3,374.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.