COVID-19: India reports 40 cases of Delta Plus variant so far

New Delhi: A total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 coronavirus has been detected in the country, government sources informed on Wednesday, adding that most of the infections were from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Sources said that the Delta Plus variant is still a “variant of interest”.

However, according to the Union Health Ministry, INSACOG has informed that the Delta Plus Variant is currently a “Variant of Concern (VOC)” and it has characteristics of increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Based on the recent findings of INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.

INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has informed that the Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Concern (VOC)