COVID-19 intensity still low in Pakistan: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the intensity of the coronavirus pandemic in the country was not as severe as it was in other parts of the world.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on impact of the pandemic on the country’s social fabric and economy on Monday, reports Dawn news.

According to an official statement, the meeting was informed that the number of patients and deaths due to coronavirus is less than that in other countries of the world.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn news that Khan was quite satisfied that the intensity of COVID-19 was still low in Pakistan as compared to other countries, especially the US and Europe.

Khan, however, urged people to maintain social distancing as it was the best way to control the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government was monitoring the situation closely and would soon announce its next strategy regarding the lockdown keeping in view the need of the people of all segments of society and the holy month of Ramzan.

He said the government was devising a strategy to provide relief to the poor and common man by keeping a balance in enforcement of preventive measures and revival of low-risk economic activities.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan has recorded 13,947 coronavirus cases, with 293 deaths.

Source: IANS

