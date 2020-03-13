COVID-19: Iran seeks $5bn IMF loan, first request since 1962

People, some wearing protective face masks, walk past shops along outside the Tajrish Bazaar in Iran's capital Tehran on March 12, 2020. Photo: AFP

Tehran: Iran said on Thursday that it has sought immediate financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help it combat one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.

According to a tweet by Iran’s top diplomat, IMF chief Kristina Georgieva had “stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument (RFI)”.

“Our central bank requested access to this facility immediately,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif added on his Twitter account.

Iran has not received assistance from the IMF since a “standby credit” issued between 1960 and 1962, according to the fund’s data.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said the IMF and its board “should adhere to fund’s mandate, stand on right side of history and act responsibly”.

The various loans that can be granted by the IMF must be approved by the institution’s executive board, where the United States practically has a veto on decisions.

United States crippling finances of Iran’s govt

The United States is currently pursuing a policy of “maximum pressure” aimed at crippling the finances of Iran’s government. Iran is grappling with coronavirus at a time when its economy is the target of renewed U.S. sanctions that have devastated oil exports and isolated it from global banking channels. Its ability to import medicines and food has been severely curtailed as a result of its exclusion from the financial system.

In an Instagram post picked up by state news agency IRNA, central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati claimed to have formally requested access to RFI by letter on March 6.

“Given the widespread prevalence of coronavirus in our country and the need to continue to take strong measures to prevent and cure (the disease), and to address its economic impact,” Iran was asking for “about $5 billion” in assistance, Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram account.

It’s the first time the sanctions-battered Islamic Republic, which came to power in 1979, has sought financial help from the IMF, according to Hemmati. Iran’s last financial arrangement with the fund was a two-year plan approved in October 1960 when it faced a balance of payments crisis under its last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, according to data on the fund’s website and its 1962 annual report.

Repayment of such loans are usually made within three to five years, Hemmati said. The country has virtually no arrears pending to the IMF.

WHO calls for Iran’s help

Iran on Thursday reported 75 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest single-day toll since the Islamic republic announced the first deaths from the outbreak on February 19.

It took the overall death count to 429 out of a total of more than 10,000 confirmed cases of infection.

The World Health Organization called for Iran to be given more support in its fight to bring the outbreak under control.

“Iran is doing its best… We are trying to mobilise more support for Iran,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, adding that the country needed more supplies.

According to the IMF’s website, the RFI “provides rapid financial assistance, which is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance of payments need. “