Covid-19: J&K keeps up pace of recoveries over new cases

Jammu, Dec 10 : Recoveries continued to remain ahead of new coronavirus cases in J&K on Thursday as 526 patients recovered against 366 new infections in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 170 were from the Jammu division and 196 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 114,773 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 108,150 have recovered, while 1,775 patients have so far lost the battle against the dreaded virus including eight who succumbed on Thursday.

The number of active cases is 4,848 out of which 2,329 are from the Jammu division and 2,519 are from the Kashmir division.

