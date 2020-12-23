COVID-19: Karnataka govt imposes night curfew till January 2

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to impose a state-wide night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am starting from Wednesday till January 2.

The curfew will be in effect till 6 am on January 2, 2021, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced.

Yediyurappa said that the curfew was being imposed to contain COVID-19, after a new strain was recently discovered in the UK.

Announcing the curfew, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state is monitoring all passengers coming from the UK by airports and seaports in Bengaluru and Mangalore.

“The passenger coming from the UK will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours. In the last one month from November 25 to December 22, 2500 passengers have come in from the UK,” he stated.

Sudhakar added that there is no ban on inter-state travel and no function or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm between December 23 and January 2.

“We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state. Between December 23 and January 2, no function or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of function,” he said.