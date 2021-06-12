COVID-19: Kerala logs 13,832 new cases, 171 deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 12th June 2021 7:23 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,832 new COVID-19 cases and 171 deaths on Saturday, taking the caseload to 26,86,630 and the toll to 10,975.

A total of 18,172 people recuperated from the disease, pushing the tally of those cured to 25,75,769.

Currently, there are 1,29,488 people under treatment.

Health Minister Veena George said 1,08,734 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 12.72 per cent.

Till now 2,11,26,248 samples have been tested.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of fresh cases–2,234, followed by neighbouring Kollam with 1,592 and Ernakulam (1,539).

“Of those found infected today, 82 reached the state from outside while 12,986 contracted the disease from their contacts.The source of infection of 700 is yet to be traced and 64 health workers are also among the infected,” the minister said in a release.

There are 5,45,000 people under observation in the state of which 31,103 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

