COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,499 new cases, 94 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Monday logged 7,499 fresh COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths, taking the tally to 28,16,893 and the toll to 12,154, the state government said.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 13,596 people being cured of the disease, taking the total number of those who have recuperated to 27,04,554.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases–963, followed by Ernakulam with 926 and Thrissur with 820.

Currently, there are 99,693 people under treatment in the state.

“Among those found infected today, 47 reached the state from outside while 6835 contracted the disease from their contact.The source of infection of 529 is yet to be traced.Thirty-eight health workers are also among the infected,” a health department release said.

It said 77,853 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,20,39,227.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 9.63 per cent.

There are 4,30,728 people under observation, of whom 27,266 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

There are 16 Local Self Government bodies (LSGs) with more than 30 per cent TPR, the release added.