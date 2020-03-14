COVID-19: Kuwait amends adhan, calls to ‘pray at home’

Muslim men wearing protective masks perform Friday prayers at a mosque in Kuwait City on February 28, 2020. - Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs set the Friday prayer sermon to not exceed 10 minutes, and to discuss precautions against COVID-19 coronavirus disease infections. Kuwait has recorded 43 coronavirus cases since its outbreak, the United Arab Emirates reported 13, while Bahrain has 33, and Oman is at four cases. Government institutions in the gulf country suspended the use of fingerprint recognition to clock in and out. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

Kuwait city: With over 80 cases of deadly coronavirus reported in Kuwait, muezzins in the state have started calling “Al-Salatu fi Buyutikum” (pray in your homes) instead of “Hayya ala al-Salah”(come to prayer).

Authorities in Kuwait have temporarily closed mosques and amended the adhan, the Muslim call to prayer. The words ” Al-Salatu fi Buyutikum“, have been included in the call as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced on Friday that the five daily prayers usually held at mosques had been canceled.

It is said in Muslim book Sahih Al- Bukhari that this kind of amendment was also done at the time of Prophet (PBUH) during heavy rains and high winds.

The changes are in effect until further notice, the religious ministry said.

The outbreak of the disease – officially known as Covid-19 – was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, as the worldwide death toll from the virus continues to grow. Total cases have surpassed 142,918 across 136 countries.

Earlier this week authorities in Kuwait announced a public holiday from 12 to 26 March, with work resuming on 29 March, but entities providing vital services have remained open.

Additionally, authorities have banned meetings in “restaurants, cafes and commercial centers”.

A halt on all commercial flights to and from Kuwait City International Airport also took effect on Friday. The flight ban, which does not include cargo flights, will continue until further notice.

Only flights carrying Kuwaiti nationals and their “first-degree relatives” will be allowed in, a government spokesman said earlier this week.

Kuwait had reported 100 cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, five of them have recovered. No deaths have been reported.

The number of new cases in the Middle East surpassed 11,000 people on Thursday. Almost every country in the MENA region, except Libya, Mauritania, Syria and Yemen, have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Last month, neighboring Saudi Arabia put a temporary ban on foreigners entering the country for Umrah pilgrimages to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina. It extended that ban to Saudi citizens and residents last week. No confirmation has been given by the Saudi authorities as to whether the coronavirus outbreak will affect the annual Hajj pilgrimage set to take place in July.

Mecca’s Grand Mosque was temporarily closed earlier this month, so no prayers could be conducted in Islam’s holiest site. Though the mosque has partially reopened, worshippers are forbidden from touching the sacred Kabaa at its centre.