COVID-19: Ladakh’s death toll now 50, total cases 3,832

By Mansoor Published: 22nd September 2020 4:04 pm IST

Leh: The coronavirus death toll has risen to 50 in Ladakh as one more patient succumbed to the disease, while 79 new infections took the caseload to 3,832, officials said on Tuesday.

There are 1,047 active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory now, of which 591 are in Leh and 456 in Kargil district, the officials said.

A total of 2,735 patients, 71 percent of the total caseload, have recovered till Monday evening, they said.

They said a 55-year-old patient died in Kargil district on Monday, taking the death toll to 50 29 in Kargil and 21 in Leh.

Out of the 79 new cases detected on Monday, 72 were in Leh and seven in Kargil, the officials said.

Source: PTI
